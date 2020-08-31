HOQU (HQX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.65 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, HOQU has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $279,770.71 and $1.65 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00135385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01640402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00200077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00178654 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00180302 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

