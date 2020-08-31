Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 185,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,012 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 43,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 380,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.98. 15,197,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,180,223. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.