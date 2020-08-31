Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) Shares Up 0.5%

Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.11 and last traded at C$39.66. 32,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 19,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.33.

