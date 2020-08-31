Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $107,323.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00134697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.01639434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00181234 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Upbit, Hotbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

