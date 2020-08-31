ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $955,450.83

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $955,450.83 and approximately $5.28 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001618 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,157,618 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

