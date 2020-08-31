IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 84,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 277,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

ITP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

