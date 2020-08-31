JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.01643072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00178581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00187002 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

