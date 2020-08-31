Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00134697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.01639434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00181234 BTC.

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

