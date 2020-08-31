Kcash Price Reaches $0.0919 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Kcash has a market cap of $40.96 million and $38.19 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

