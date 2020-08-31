Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading Down 4.2%

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.54. 34,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 65,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Kneat.com from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56.

About Kneat.com (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, and Canada. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

