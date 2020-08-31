Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises about 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.75. 1,105,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

