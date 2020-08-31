LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $31,970.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.65 or 0.06026659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017032 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

