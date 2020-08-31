Leverj (LEV) Market Cap Reaches $13.31 Million

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Leverj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. Leverj has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $162,044.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Leverj has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.06048738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Leverj Profile

Leverj is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io . Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leverj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

