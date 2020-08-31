Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,770,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.47. 5,699,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit