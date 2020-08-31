Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 7th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,770,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.47. 5,699,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

