MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 7.3% Higher

MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

