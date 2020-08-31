MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $215.62 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $215,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,258,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 66,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,756,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,081,088. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

