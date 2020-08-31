MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $70.86 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $70,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

