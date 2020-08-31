MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 106,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $119,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

BMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 6,380,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546,377. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.