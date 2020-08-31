MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

NYSE MA traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,493. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.43. The firm has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

