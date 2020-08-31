MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,113 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $103,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

