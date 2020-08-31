MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 233,926 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 233,926 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $312.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,123. The company has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.