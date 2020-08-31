MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 619,141 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,141 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,990,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

