Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.26. 80,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 52,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

