NavCoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $401,611.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000609 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,455,661 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, cfinex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.