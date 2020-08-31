NavCoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $401,611.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007803 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005128 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034071 BTC.
- Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.
NavCoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling NavCoin
NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, cfinex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.