Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 261,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 840,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

