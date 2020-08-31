NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,228.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $941,577.78 and $9,228.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,632.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.02339005 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001823 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00850974 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002330 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

