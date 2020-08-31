Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 8,699,890 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.73% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,404,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 469,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,150,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,070. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

