Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 8,798,233 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of Pfizer worth $719,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.79. 31,148,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,662,607. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

