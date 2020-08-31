Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

