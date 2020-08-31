Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.98% of Oracle worth $1,650,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

