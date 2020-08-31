Origin Protocol (OGN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.06 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.48 or 0.06176791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,464,400 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.