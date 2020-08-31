Phantasma Price Hits $0.13 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $301,683.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00062843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.95 or 1.00584321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

