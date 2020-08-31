Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $788,883.37 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $788,883.37 and $54,544.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,007,249,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

