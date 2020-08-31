Pirl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,224.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $12,224.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 78,248,646 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

