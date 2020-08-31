PlatinumBAR Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,437.73 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 263.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $6,437.73 and approximately $8.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 163% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

