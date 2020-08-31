PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $3,714.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,642.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.85 or 0.03752257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.02334698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00526042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00798091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00694685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00056691 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013286 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,602,140 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

