ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $39.23. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

