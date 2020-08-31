RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,145.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. RED has a market cap of $553,226.71 and $16,145.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00525823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

