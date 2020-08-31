Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Down 2.7%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

