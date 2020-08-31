SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 84,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 84,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

