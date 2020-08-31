SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

About SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides equipment, equipment sets, and engineering works and contracting services in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures and sells nuclear power, nuclear island, wind power, and environmental protection equipment, as well as heavy machinery, including forging components; and provides solution packages for utilization of solid waste, sewage treatment, power generation environment protection, and distributed energy systems.

