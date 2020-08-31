SHIELD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $217.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $636,305.72 and approximately $217.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,632.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.11 or 0.03748968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.02339005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00525823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00799237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00690662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00056759 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013331 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

