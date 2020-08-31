ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $44,144.95 and approximately $89.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00135385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01640402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00200077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00178654 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00180302 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

