Silverway Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. Silverway has a market capitalization of $1,675.57 and $159.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,642.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.02334698 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001813 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00850959 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002333 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

