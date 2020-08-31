SIX Price Reaches $0.0140 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. SIX has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $282,667.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.01643072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00178581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00187002 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

