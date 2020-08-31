S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 161.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.46% of S&P Global worth $355,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.42. The company had a trading volume of 509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $369.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

