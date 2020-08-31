SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, EXX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $4,367.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

