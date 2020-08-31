SparksPay (SPK) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $20,155.89 and approximately $37.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,596,281 coins and its circulating supply is 8,605,288 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.