SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 19,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000.

