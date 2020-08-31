Spiking Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $2.80 million and $33,339.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

